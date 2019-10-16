Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 545,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,570. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

