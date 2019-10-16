Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock remained flat at $$42.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 187,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $60.77.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.