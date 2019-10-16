DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $28.03. DXC Technology shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 1,060,639 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

