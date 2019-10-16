DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 14,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in DXC Technology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2,683.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 4,643,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
