DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 14,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in DXC Technology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2,683.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 4,643,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

