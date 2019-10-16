Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,766. The firm has a market cap of $267.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Duluth by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.