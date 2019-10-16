Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $55,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 419,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,677. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.