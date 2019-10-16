Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $961,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 5,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

