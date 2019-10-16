Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $96,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

