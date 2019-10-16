Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $35.97 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.44% of Taubman Centers worth $35,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 36.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.