Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $118.11 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.78% of CenterPoint Energy worth $118,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,266. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

