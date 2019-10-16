Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,836.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $71,836.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Allcoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

