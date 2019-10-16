DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DP3J opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.68. DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 12-month low of GBX 94.50 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Get DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 alerts:

About DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

Downing THREE VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in interests in leisure, entertainment, and hotels; development and construction; and support services businesses.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.