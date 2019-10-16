DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

