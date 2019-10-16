Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $72,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after buying an additional 929,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. 126,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $101.18.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

