Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $98.96 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of General Motors worth $98,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after buying an additional 3,410,146 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in General Motors by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,277,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in General Motors by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 6,332,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,724,830. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

