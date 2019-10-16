Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,397 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,128,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

