Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOTD. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.
LON DOTD opened at GBX 97.89 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million and a PE ratio of 33.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.33.
About Dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.
