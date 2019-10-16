Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOTD. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 97.89 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million and a PE ratio of 33.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

