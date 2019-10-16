Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 30th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Allen, Jr. purchased 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $76,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $380,487 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,940. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $620.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

