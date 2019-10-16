DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,152 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.48. 414,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.04.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

