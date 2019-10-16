DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,246 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $36,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 746,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $162.90 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

