DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 28,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. 75,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

