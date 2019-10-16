DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.35. 567,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

