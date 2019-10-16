Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLGNF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dialog Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DLGNF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

