Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diageo worth $147,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.40. 89,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,585. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $134.42 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

