Dfpg Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

