Dfpg Investments Inc. Invests $247,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $382.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

