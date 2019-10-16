Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 241,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Denison Mines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 787,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter.

DNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $1.00 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

