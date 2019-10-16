Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.72

Shares of Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Dekeloil Public alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.91.

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dekeloil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekeloil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.