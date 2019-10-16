Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

DE stock remained flat at $$172.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

