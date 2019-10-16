DecentBet (DBET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,701.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $915,900.00 and approximately $1,701.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.01083660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

