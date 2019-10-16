DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 30th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 712,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.