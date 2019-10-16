DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 30th total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 319,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. DavidsTea has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.