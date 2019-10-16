Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 182000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Datametrex AI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.11 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

