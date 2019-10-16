Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $34.80 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.