Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Ena Williams acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Also, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 101.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 28.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

DSKE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

