Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. 2,053,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,516. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.57.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.