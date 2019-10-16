D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $22.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 19,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,966. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

