CyberVein (CVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,974.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bit-Z. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.57 million and $2,974.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.