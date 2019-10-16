CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 213,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CYBE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CYBE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 33,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.09. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CyberOptics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

