CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 424.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 3,022,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

