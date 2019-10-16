CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. CVR Partners has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

