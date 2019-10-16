Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.30, approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.59 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

