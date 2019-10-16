Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Trading Up 9.8%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.