Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vicor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VICR opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at $369,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $314,672.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $481,817. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

