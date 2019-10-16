Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $23.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

