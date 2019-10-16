Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Milacron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Milacron by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 78,712 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milacron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milacron by 915.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCRN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

