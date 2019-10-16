Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,798 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Enel Americas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE ENIA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

