Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

