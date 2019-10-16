CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. CSX updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. CSX has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

