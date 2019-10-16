Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,402.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00007461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $37.25 million and $86,402.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042692 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.06119197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044341 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,787 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

